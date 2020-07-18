May 5, 1929 - July 10, 2020 Peacefully passed away Friday, July 10th in Hamilton. Beloved wife of Wilfred Pugh for almost 63 years. Sister of Irene (Cliff Colgan), Arch (Arline) and Bernice (John Cunningham). Fondly remembered aunt of many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. Isabelle grew up on a farm in Grey County and started her teaching career in Shrigley and then Caledon. She retired in 1986 after a dedicated and successful 39-year teaching career, mostly with the Hamilton Board. She continued to be actively involved in her community with St. John's Ambulance, Mount Hamilton Horticultural Society, Lady Hamilton Club, Theatre Aquarius, Order of the Eastern Star and Brantford Master Gardeners. A special thank-you to the staff of Macassa Lodge for their exceptional care. A private, family Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. If desired, donations in memory of Isabelle may be made to the Alzheimer Society, Hamilton.



