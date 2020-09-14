1/1
Jean JANZEN
At West Lincoln Memorial Hospital on Saturday, September 12, 2020, Jean Elizabeth Janzen (nee Calvert) passed away at the age of 74. Jean was the beloved wife of the late George Janzen (2018). Loving mother of Jason and Karen. Cherished grandmother of Jacob, Brandon, Serena, and Dalton, and a great-grandmother of Allison. Dear sister of Margaret Gilmore (the late Carl), the late Jim Calvert (Maria), and Linda Neff (Dave). Private funeral service at St. Ann's Community Church with interment at Lane's Cemetery, St. Ann's. If desired, memorial donations to McNally House Hospice would be appreciated by the family. merritt-fh.com

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Sep. 14, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Merritt Funeral Home Inc.
287 Station Street
Smithville, ON L0R 2A0
(905) 957-7031
Memories & Condolences
