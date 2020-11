It is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Jean on November 22, 2020 in her 85th year. Beloved wife to the late Mike. Loving mother to Kathy Rader (Doug) and Rich Krochak (Donna). Cherished gramma to Melanie, Amanda, Rikki and Parker and great gramma to Ocean, Amber, Lexis, Chassi, Porsha and Austin. In keeping with her wishes, a private gathering and cremation has taken place. Online condolences can be made at www.cresmountfennellchapel.com