On January 31, 2020, Jean Layfield quietly passed away at home in Hamilton, Ontario at the age of 93. Jean was born on January 5, 1927 in Norton, Stockton-on-Tees, England and immigrated to Canada in 1956. She had a long career as a nurse first in England and then in Canada, retiring from Chedoke Hospital as a Nursing Supervisor. Jean was predeceased in 2014 by her husband Tony after 62 years of marriage. Thanks to all the wonderful, compassionate caregivers from Bayshore and VON who helped make her final years comfortable. Special thanks to Dr. Patterson for his gentle concern. Cremation has taken place. Jean's children Joy, Briony, Pip and Ken will welcome friends and family to a celebration of life which will take place in the spring - further details to follow.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 3, 2020