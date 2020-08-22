On Thursday, August 20, 2020, in her 97th year. Jean was a quiet, gentle and generous soul, adored by late husband Chris Lovett and daughters Emily and Evelyn. Jean's devoted love for her family was extended to her sons-in-law Andy and Ken, her grandchildren Tristan, Liam, Jennifer and Haley and late sister Mary Gastle and her family. Our boundless appreciation goes to her friends and staff at Queens Garden LTC in Hamilton for their loving attention and support. The family will receive friends at SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, 1167 Guelph Line (one stop light north of QEW), BURLINGTON (905-632-3333), on Friday, August 28, 2020 from 7 - 9 p.m. A Funeral Service will be held in the Guelph Line Chapel on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 1 p.m. In accordance with provincial regulations, there is a limit to the number of visitors who may attend at one time. Please RSVP in advance at www.smithsfh.com
. All visitors are asked to wear a face mask and are to remain in their cars until their allotted time. Interment at Burlington Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Royal Botanical Gardens would be appreciated. www.smithsfh.com