Peacefully on June 5, 2020 after a long and valiant battle against Cancer, Jean-Marc passed away in his 78th year. Marc is survived by his wife, Nicole, daughter, Nathalie Miranda (Jim) and son Yves Bisson (Cheryl) and dear papa to Meaghan and Justin Bisson, Donald and Mackenna Miranda. Predeceased by parents Robert and Eva-Rose Bisson. Survived by brothers and sisters Richard (Gisèle), Laurent (Diane), Gilles (Carole), Jocelyn (Johane), Jocelyne, Mario (DEC), and Diane. Also survived by the Couture in-laws in Quebec. Gilles (Annie), Réal (Solange), Christine (Normand), Alain (DEC) (Chantal), Sylvie (Luc). Marc had a lengthy career as a welder and retired from J.I. Case in 1999. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus. Marc enjoyed music, especially Jazz/big bands and relished many hours of playing trumpet and saxophone. His favorite pastimes was reading autobiographies and watching documentaries. Marc was an avid Montreal Canadiens fan. He cherished watching all 4 of his grandchildren's sporting events and loved them dearly. The family would like to thank Juravinski Cancer Centre for their care and compassion, especially Dr. Neville and Dr. Pinthus. Special thank you to the Bob Kemp Hospice for their kindness, caring and their amazing staff during Marc's stay. In lieu of flowers donations to Dr. Bob Kemp Hospice can be made. Due to COVID restrictions, internment and service to be held in Quebec at a later date.



