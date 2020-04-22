|
Peacefully on April 20, 2020, in her 98th year, after a long and well-lived life. Her final years were spent at Macassa Lodge where she received loving and good care. Jean is predeceased by her father and mother, Archibald and Margaret Griffiths, her brother Charles and sister Joyce. She is survived by her nephew James Kelly, nieces Linda MacDonald, Patricia Fyrk, Lorna Wright, Lauren McArthur and Esther Layton as well as a large number of great and great-great-grand nephews and nieces and her true and loving friend Margaret Reid. Jean was born in Toronto and lived her childhood quietly on the family farm until her adult years. She worked as a Rosie the Riveter building bombers during the Second World War. After the war, she became a Nurse and spent the rest of her working years helping people in various hospitals throughout Ontario. Jean loved to travel and spent many holidays travelling with her nurse friends and visiting her family in Western Canada. She was a talented painter and loved to regale all with stories of past family history. A loyal Canadian, she was proud of her Scottish and Welsh ancestry. She loved good food and was up for a restaurant visit anytime. She had an adventurous palate and was willing to try all ethnic foods. Jean was a true Christian and a long time, active member of St. Stephen-on-the-Mount Anglican Church. It was a special place for her, where she loved to be involved with the many aspects of Church life. Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held sometime in the future. In the meantime, as expressions of sympathy and in memory of Jean, donations may be made to St. Stephen-on-the-Mount Anglican church or the Heart & Stroke Foundation of Ontario or the . Online condolences can be made to www.dermodys.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 22, 2020