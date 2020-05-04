Passed away peacefully at St.Joseph's Hospital, Hamilton on Saturday May 2, 2020 at the age of 78 years. Loving mother of Ed, Sandra, Wanda, Leo, Ken, Brenda (Don), Patti (Les), and Darrell (Donna). Dear grandmother of Vicki, Mandy, Kevin, Tahnee, Alyse, Hailey, Hannah, Maddie, and Breanna. Dear great-grandmother of Nora, Wyatt, Patience, Makiyah, Lola, Ava, Keidrick, Kaleum, Lailah, and Harley. Beloved sister of Ellie. Predeceased by husband Cody Wilson; parents, Harry Burning & Freda Greene; sisters, Delma, Delores, and Bernice; brother Norman; grandson Michael and daughter-in-law Deb. Jean proudly drove for Laidlaw school bus transit for 25 years. It truly takes a village to help an Elder. Special thanks to Dr. Rabbat, Dr. Zack, Nurse Sharon, St. Joe's Dialysis, Six Nations Health Services and Mr. J's taxi. Private family service and burial will be held at Onondaga Longhouse. Arrangements by Styres Funeral Home, Ohsweken. www.rhbanderson.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 4, 2020.