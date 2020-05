Or Copy this URL to Share

November 4, 1941 - May 2, 2020 Job 14:14-15 "If a man dies, can he live again?" You will call and I will answer you. For all your kind words and support a very special thank to the Hamilton Eastmount Park Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses. Sandra Guitard (Wilson)



