Mom passed away peacefully, our hearts are broken, but we rejoice knowing she is in the presence of her Lord and Savior. Mom was a sweet, wonderful lady, never saying a negative word about anyone. To know Mom was to love her. Left to mourn are her daughters Carol Summers and Sandra Bennett. Mom was predeceased by son-in-law Jack Bennett (2014) and daughters Bonnie Kirby (2016) and Linda Minnes (2017). Just recently predeceased by brother Frank Evers (Feb 29, 2020) and sister Doreen Pyle (Sept. 7, 2019). Mom leaves behind many grandchildren and their spouses as well as many great-grandchildren; whom she loved dearly. Mom made many good friends over the years. Carol, Sandra and family want to express our love to Wentworth Lodge, Dundas (Beech Ave.) for the care shown to Mom. You showed such great love and respect to Mom, we will be forever grateful. Cremation has taken place. Private ceremony. "Love you more"
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 7, 2020