Jean Marie Kirk


1941 - 05
Jean Marie Kirk Obituary
We are saddened to announce that Marie passed away peacefully after a short illness on Monday, January 20, 2020. She was the daughter of Robert and Lillian Kirk. She is survived by her brother Roy, his wife Jean and their children, Robert Kirk and Christine Hopkins. Predeceased by her brother Joe and his wife Joyce. Also survived by her adopted family of Jennifer Hines, her dear friend, and her son Christopher, who have been on her life's journey these past five decades. Marie started her working life in the medical laboratory profession and then later in life pursued a career in the taxation field where she had many loyal clients, continuing to work until the end of 2019. She enjoyed reading and travelling, especially cruising in her later years. The family would like to thank the Juravinski Hospital Surgical Oncology Unit and ICU team for their outstanding care and family support. In accordance to Marie's wishes cremation has taken place. Donations in her memory can be made to the Cancer Assistance Program (CAP) or the HBSPCA.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 25, 2020
