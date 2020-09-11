Passed away in her sleep on September 7, 2020, four days after her 96th birthday and 8 days after her 73rd wedding anniversary. Jean spent her first 25 years of life in Saskatoon, Sask. where she trained as a nurse. She was appointed to work in the O.R. at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester Minn. before returning to Saskatoon to marry. She moved to Hamilton, Ontario in 1949 with her husband David Friesen where she worked as a nurse at the Hamilton General before becoming a mother. Jean and Dave moved to Piott Court, Stoney Creek to raise their five children where they lived for 61 years. This home was the site of countless celebrations and happy family get-togethers. Jean was active in her community. She collected donations for the Heart and Stroke Foundation and Canadian Cancer Society
, was a going concern in the United Church Women Organization and belonged to several euchre and bridge groups. Her hands were always busy knitting, rug hooking or cooking. In 2018 she moved to Amica retirement home where Dave still resides. Jean is survived by her loving husband Dave, their boys; Tom, Doug, Don, and Bob, their spouses; Debbie, Ruth, Corrinne and Michelle, their son-in-law Roger Watt and his wife Marnie. She is predeceased by her lovely daughter Patricia. The joy of her life was her 14 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. Her family greatly appreciates the kindness and outstanding care she received at St. Peter's Hospital in Hamilton. Jean Marjorie Friesen lives on in our hearts and minds. If we take the time to think of her before we act, her memory will put love into whatever we choose to do. Cremation has taken place. Friends will be received at DONALD V. BROWN FUNERAL HOME, 36 Lake Ave. Dr. in Stoney Creek on Thursday, September 17, 2020 from 3-6 p.m. Due to current restrictions facial coverings are required and we ask that you visit the funeral home website to register your attendance for the visitation due to limited space availability. Notes of sympathy and condolence may be made at www.donaldvbrown.ca