Passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on March 3, 2020 in her 92nd year. Predeceased by her husband Gordon. Loving mother of Diane Stanton and Anja Day (Darrell). Beloved Bep of Michael (Amiee), Christine (Tom), Danielle (Adam), Jeffrey (Katie) Nicole (Tyler) and Jacqui (Steve). Dear great-grandmother of Jake, Isaac, Ila, Ethan and baby Winn. Predeceased by her brother Edward Dam and sisters Lola DeLeeuw and Joyce Vyn. She will be fondly remembered by her family for her strength and courageous ability to face and overcome unimaginable obstacles throughout her lifetime. The family would like to extend special thanks to Lora VanBerlo for her support over the years, the staff at RVilla Caledonia for their ongoing compassionate care and the community palliative care team. Cremation has taken place. Family will receive friends at CRESMOUNT FUNERAL HOME, 322 Fennell Ave. E., on Sunday, March 8th from 2-5 p.m. Memorial service will take place on Monday, March 9th at 11 a.m. in the chapel. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to the . Online tributes and condolences may be made at www.cresmountfennellchapel.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 5, 2020