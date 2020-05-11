Jean McRAE
Peacefully at the Prescott-Russell Residence on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 Jean McRae (nee MacAulay) of Vankleek Hill passed away at the age of 83. Predeceased by her parents Walter MacAulay and Beatrice Stonier. Beloved wife of the late William (Bill) McRae. Proud and caring mother of Yvonne McRae (Jim), Dorothy McRae Golden (Bruce), Kim Bates (late Wade), Ed McRae and Bill McRae. Dear grandmother of Candace (Allan), Jonathon (Shawna), Mitchell (Shawna), Shaunna and Alexis (Rick). Great-grandma to Alia and Ashley. Predeceased by her siblings Ellen (Johnny), Glady (Frank), Marjorie (Jacques), Shirley (Bernie), Ivan, Eric (Elda), Grace (Layton) and Don (Donna). Fondly remembered by her nieces and nephews. Jean was born in Glace Bay, Nova Scotia, she spent the majority of her life in Hamilton, Ontario and retired in Vankleek Hill, Ontario to be close to her grandchildren. A special Thank You to the staff at the Vankleek Hill Heritage Lodge and Prescott-Russell Residence in Hawkesbury for their kindness and care for our Mom's needs. It brought us great comfort. A Funeral service will be held at a future date. In memory of Jean, a donation to the Champlain Library 94 Main Street East, Vankleek Hill, ON K0B 1R0 or the Vankleek Hill Food Bank, PO Box 23, Vankleek Hill, ON K0B 1R0 would be appreciated. To express your condolences, make a donation or plant a Tree of Remembrance for Jean, please visit www.hillcrestfuneralhome.ca Funeral arrangements entrusted to Hillcrest Funeral Home 151 Bond Street, Vankleek Hill, Ontario, K0B 1R0 (866) 678-2001.

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral service
Funeral services provided by
Hillcrest Funeral Home
151 Bond Street
Vankleek Hill, ON K0B 1R0
(613) 678-2002
