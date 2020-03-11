Home

Beloved wife of Bill for 55 years (predeceased) . Mother of Daniel (deceased), Kimberly (Jim) Hindley & Bill Jr. Grandmother of Christopher, Chelsey (Neil), Sarah, Richelle, Great Grandchildren, Charlotte & Allison. Sister of Sarah Fick and Sister-in-Law of Sydney Saunders. Pre-deceased family members - Sam & Sarah Ippolito, Nellie & George Kendall, Josephine Saunders, Lena & Cliff Thompson, Mary & Edward McCusker, & Russell Fick. Aunt to many nieces and nephews. A Mass will be celebrated at Sacred Heart Church, 19 View Point Avenue on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers - a donation to Diabetes Canada would be appreciated. Special Thanks to the Medical Team at Juravinski Hospital for their patience and expertise over the past few years.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 11, 2020
