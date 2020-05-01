Passed away peacefully at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 in her 80th year. Beloved wife of Harold "Hal" for almost 56 years. Loving mother of Annie (Jeff) and Diana (Mike). Cherished grandmother of Mara, Dylan and Sophia. Jean will also be dearly missed by her fur baby Mystic as well as many extended family members and friends. Born in London, Ontario on April 21, 1941 to Sarah Elizabeth Fairman. Jean would go on to teach Nursing in Obstetrics and Gynecology in both London and Hamilton. She was a dedicated and long-time member of St. Elizabeth's Anglican Church where she held various positions. Jean will be remembered by all who knew her as a kind and loving person, known to many as "Mum". In keeping with Jean's wishes, cremation has taken place. A private family service and interment will take place at a later date in London. As an expression of sympathy, donations made to Diabetes Canada or a charity of your choice would be greatly appreciated. (Arrangements entrusted to SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, BURLINGTON 905-632-3333.) www.smithsfh.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 1, 2020.