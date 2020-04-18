|
With heavy hearts we announce the passing of our mother in her 95th year on April 11, 2020. She will be reunited with her amazing husband (Thomas Charles) after 36 years. She is predeceased by her parents and siblings and was the loving mother of Shirley (Rockne Skingley), Norma (Rick Beswetherick), Tom (Jackie Mori) and Carol (Bob McMenemy - deceased). Also, a loving grandmother of eight grandchildren Brad (Susan), Julie (Mario), Shawn (Shirley), Scott (Rebecca), Andrea (Nicola), Dana (Keith), Colin and Carrie (Aaron). She is a cherished great-grandma of 12 children and great-great grandma to one. Mom enjoy-ed trips with her friends from the YWCA to casinos and bus mystery tours. Her passions were singing especially at church, lunches with the girls at Jackson Square and of course our Good Friday Hikes were special to her. We wish to thank Macassa Lodge as well as Aberdeen gardens as Juravinski Staff for her devoted care and kindness. Due to restrictions of Covid-19 there will be no visitation. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 18, 2020