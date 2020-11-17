It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of our beloved mother Pauleen on November 14, 2020 at the Hamilton General Hospital at the age of 77. She will be deeply missed by her children Lisa Ann, Christopher (Malinda) and predeceased by her son Philip. Dear grandmother of Keisha Ann and great-grandmother of Damon, Lexii, and Jasmine. Pauleen is the beloved sister of Margaret (the late Noel), Tony (the late Joan), and Janet (Tony). Pauleen is survived by many nieces and nephews and friends who will remember her forever. Although Pauleen lived in Canada since 1964, her heart belonged across the pond in England. Due to current Covid-19 restrictions, Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Pauleen's life will be held in the future. For those who wish, a donation to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by the family. For online condolences, please visit dermodys.com
"Ever so nice..."