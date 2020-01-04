|
We give thanks for a life well-lived. Born July 5, 1941 in Montreal, adopted by Alfred and Teresa (Depratto) Lauzon and lovingly raised in Cornwall. Died January 3, 2020 in Hamilton. Beloved husband of Dr. Michèle Bertothy, father of Julie-Anne (Tom) Doucet, Adam (Sylvia) and Andrew (Rayna), grandfather of Caeleb, Monique and Eric, great-grandfather of Soleil and Austin. Predeceased by his parents and his sister Marie (Albert) Bergeron. A graduate of St. Francis Xavier University in Antigonish, NS, he enjoyed meeting other X ring wearers. He said the X ring was the third most recognizable ring in the world after the Papal ring and the Super Bowl ring. Jean taught high school English in Guelph, Welland and Niagara Falls. He was a long-term member of the Stamford Kiwanis Club. Bibliophile, traveller, car and motorcycle enthusiast, greyhound rescuer. His very dear friend Desmond described him as "a man of letters, proper grammar and a quick wit. His summations of people's behaviour, and the absurdities of life in general, we carry with laughter, gold coins in our purse." We thank the staff at Extendicare for their compassionate care. Friends will be received at the DONALD V. BROWN FUNERAL HOME, 36 Lake Avenue Dr., Stoney Creek on Monday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of The Assumption Parish on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at 11 a.m. Cremation to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Stamford Kiwanis Club or to the Alzheimer's Society may be made. Notes of sympathy and condolence may be left at www.donaldvbrown.ca "If God choose, I shall but love thee better after death"