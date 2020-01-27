|
|
In the early hours of January 24, 2020 our Mom and Gran, Jean Robertson Johnston, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, at Hamilton General Hospital. Jean was in her 87th year and was predeceased by her husband, Jim (1969), and son, Jim (2017). She is survived by her daughters, Sandra and Elizabeth (Keith), and son, Brian (Cobi), her grandchildren Karen, Heather, Mark (Mila), Jaklyn (Angelo), James (Jill), Alison (Cliff), Cassidy, Dylan, and Darby as well as three great-grandchildren Bryar, Leo, and Blair. Born Jean Robertson Gillespie in Glasgow, Scotland on June 21, 1933 Jean married Jim Johnston in 1950. They immigrated to Canada with their 4 children in July 1966. She always referred to Glasgow as her home and, happily, made many trips back. Jean will be dearly missed by her many family and friends in Scotland, England, and Canada. Jean's family would like to thank everyone who cared for her at Wentworth Heights and Hamilton General Hospital. A visitation will be held at Bay Gardens Funeral Home (947 Rymal Road East, Hamilton) on Thursday, January 30th from 1:15 p.m. to 2:15 p.m. followed by a funeral service also at Bay Gardens at 2:15 p.m. The family invites everyone to join them for food and refreshments following the funeral service. Flowers are accepted at Bay Gardens. For those who wish, memorial donations can be made to a . Please sign the the online Book of Condolences at www.baygardens.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 27, 2020