It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Jean Soutar on July 6, 2020 at the age of 90. Predeceased by her beloved husband Peter (2009) and daughter Kathleen (2012). Loving mother to Ronald Soutar and David Soutar (Brenda). Cherished grandmother to 7 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. She will be deeply missed by her loving family. In accordance with the regulations of the Bereavement Authority of Ontario due to COVID-19, all visitations, funerals and interments are restricted to a specified number of attendees. All visitors will be required to wear a face covering, as well as provide name and telephone number to funeral home staff. Family will receive friends at CRESMOUNT FUNERAL HOME, 322 Fennell Ave. E., on Wednesday, July 8th from 7-9 p.m. A private family graveside service will take place on Thursday, July 9th. The family would like to thank the staff at Regina Gardens Nursing Home for their kind care and compassion. Online condolences can be left at www.cresmountfennellchapel.com