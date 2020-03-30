Home

Dodsworth and Brown Funeral Home - HAMILTON
15 WEST AVENUE, N.
Hamilton, ON L8L 5B9
(905) 522-2496
Jeanette "Jan" LeBlanc

At Parkview Nursing Centre on Friday, March 27, 2020. Janette Marie LeBlanc of Hamilton in her 83rd year. Beloved wife of the late Norman Bourque. Loving mother of Deborah (Ian), Paulette, Yvette, Monica, Janice (Terry) and Raymond. Predeceased by son Daniel. Dear grandma of Jeffrey, Steven, Jody, Michael, Melissa, Crystal, Tania, Kris and great-grandma of Kloe, Cara, Deanna and Evan. Cremation has taken place. A private family interment will take place at White Chapel Memorial Gardens on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at 11 a.m.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 30, 2020
