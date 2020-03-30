Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jeanie Darby
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeanie Darby

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeanie Darby Obituary
In her 98th year, passed peacefully on March 25, 2020 at Joseph Brant Hospital. Jeanie was a loving wife to her late husband, Wilfred Darby for 67 years. She was a wonderful mother to Kim Darby and Catherine and the late Jane Darby-Hipple and Don. Cherished Nana of Rebecca and Thomas. Predeceased by her parents James and Jeanie Russell and her brothers James and John Russell. Jeanie was raised during the Great Depression and shared fond memories of times spent with family and friends with her children. She was proud of the work she did for the war effort at Westinghouse in Hamilton. Her childhood dreams of being a teacher were realized when Jane and Kim entered the profession. Hopefully Jeanie will finally meet her father who predeceased her birth. In keeping with Jeanie's wishes, Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. As an expression of sympathy, donations may be made to a . www.smithsfh.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeanie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -