In her 98th year, passed peacefully on March 25, 2020 at Joseph Brant Hospital. Jeanie was a loving wife to her late husband, Wilfred Darby for 67 years. She was a wonderful mother to Kim Darby and Catherine and the late Jane Darby-Hipple and Don. Cherished Nana of Rebecca and Thomas. Predeceased by her parents James and Jeanie Russell and her brothers James and John Russell. Jeanie was raised during the Great Depression and shared fond memories of times spent with family and friends with her children. She was proud of the work she did for the war effort at Westinghouse in Hamilton. Her childhood dreams of being a teacher were realized when Jane and Kim entered the profession. Hopefully Jeanie will finally meet her father who predeceased her birth. In keeping with Jeanie's wishes, Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. As an expression of sympathy, donations may be made to a . www.smithsfh.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 30, 2020