We are sad to announce the passing of Jean Walker, 91, at Hamilton General Hospital. She was a lady who loved to entertain family and friends, travel, read, play and watch sports (especially golf and tennis), dance, and sometimes ham it up with a comic performance. New Year's Eve parties at the Walkers' home were legendary! A tiny lady with a mighty spirit and a great sense of fun, Jean loved her grandchildren deeply. For years, Jean enjoyed singing in community and church choirs. She was a charter member of Eastmount Presbyterian Church and had many dear friends there. She is now with her beloved husband, Tom, who passed in 2007. She will be dearly missed by her son David (Anne), daughter Morag (Michael), grandchildren Jessie, Jack, and Daniel, and her niece Esme (Derek), as well as other family in Canada and the UK. We would like to offer a special thank you to the wonderful staff at Blackadar Continuing Care in Dundas, who have given Jean so much love and care for the past several years. Also, thanks to the staff at the Hamilton General Hospital, 8 South, for the excellent care they provided Jean at the end of her life. Private family arrangements have been entrusted to BayGardens Funeral Home, Burlington. (905-527-0405). In lieu of flowers, donations to the Salvation Army would be appreciated. Please sign the online Book of Condolences at www.baygardens.ca