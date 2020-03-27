|
Passed away at Deer Park Villa, Grimsby, on Monday, March 23. 2020 in her 98th year. Beloved wife of the late Robert (Herb) Glover (2003). Loving mother of the late Judy (1974) and her husband Stan of St. Catharines and Robert Glover and his wife Melissa of Burlington. Cherished and proud grandmother of Benjamin, Holly and Sasha. Born in Rouyn-Noranda, eldest of twelve siblings, Jeanne is predeceased by her parents William and Marie (Trudell) Racine of Quebec. Beloved aunt to many. The family wishes to sincerely thank all the staff at Deer Park Villa for their exceptional care and compassion. A burial service and celebration of life will follow later in the year and will be announced. Arrangements entrusted to STONEHOUSE-WHITCOMB FUNERAL HOME, GRIMSBY, 905-945-2755. www.smithsfh.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 27, 2020