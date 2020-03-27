Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stonehouse Whitcomb Funeral Home
11 Mountain Street
Grimsby, ON L3M 3J7
(905) 945-2755
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeanne Glover
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeanne Glover

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeanne Glover Obituary
Passed away at Deer Park Villa, Grimsby, on Monday, March 23. 2020 in her 98th year. Beloved wife of the late Robert (Herb) Glover (2003). Loving mother of the late Judy (1974) and her husband Stan of St. Catharines and Robert Glover and his wife Melissa of Burlington. Cherished and proud grandmother of Benjamin, Holly and Sasha. Born in Rouyn-Noranda, eldest of twelve siblings, Jeanne is predeceased by her parents William and Marie (Trudell) Racine of Quebec. Beloved aunt to many. The family wishes to sincerely thank all the staff at Deer Park Villa for their exceptional care and compassion. A burial service and celebration of life will follow later in the year and will be announced. Arrangements entrusted to STONEHOUSE-WHITCOMB FUNERAL HOME, GRIMSBY, 905-945-2755. www.smithsfh.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeanne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -