More Obituaries for Jeannita Pineau
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeannita Marie Pineau

Jeannita Marie Pineau Obituary
Beloved wife of 60 years to Vincent Pineau passed away peacefully at home in her 79th year with her family by her side. Dear mother of Mark (Janet), she is survived by sisters Katherine, Yvonne (Nick), and brother Eloi (Yvette), as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Predeceased by parents Clorist Bourque, Helene (Benoit), siblings, Eric, Gerard, Joey, Liza, Ladean, Fernand, and Berty. Jeannita was born in Rosaireville, NB and will be interred in Kearney, Ontario at a later date. Funeral mass to be held at St Patricks Church Kearney Ontario April 4, 2020 at 11 am. In lieu of flowers a donation to the Huntsville District Memorial Hospital would be much appreciated.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 14, 2020
