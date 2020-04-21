|
Passed away peacefully at home, April 15th, at the age of 55. Jeff lived his life with endless positivity. He was a much beloved and dedicated family man who lifted the spirits of all who knew him with his kindness, warm smile and ability to listen. Jeff will be forever missed by his devoted wife Lori (Steele), loving son Mitchel, adoring sister Michele Gilbertson, Uncle Al and Aunt Helen Kuhtey, cousin Pete (Dita), nieces and nephews Shelby Spencer, Morgan, Jack and Molly. Jeff will be dearly missed by his mother-in-law, Ann Steele, brother-in-law's Brian (Wendy), Tim (Jo-Anna) and sister-in-law's Rebecca and Sheri (Bill) and constant companion, Sam. Jeff is predeceased by his parents, Joyce and Denis Robinson Jeff's was most proud of his son Mitch who he helped nurture into an intelligent, loving and thoughtful young man with an energy and entrepreneurial spirit he greatly admired. Whenever Mitch was feeling defeated, a quick chat with Dad turned him around to accomplish whatever he set out to do. Jeff was a natural born athlete who always gave 110% at anything he did. He played hockey and Junior A lacrosse into his 20's and forever loved the game of golf. At the age of 24, he was the 50th heart transplant recipient at the Toronto Western Hospital and even that did not slow him down. His determination carried us with him on his journey that was full of laughter, tears and many life lessons. The family greatly appreciates the support and friendship shown by neighbours over the years and is particularly thankful for the time shared in the front yard chatting with Jeff. We also wish to thank the many teams of doctors and nurses for their care and support with special thanks to Stella and Dr. Daly at UHN who have been on this journey from the beginning and for the wonderful team of nurses at the Burlington Dialysis Centre. A celebration of Jeff's life will take place at a later date. If desired, donations to the Live On: The Transplant Campaign, Toronto General and Toronto Western Hospital Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Please visit tgwhf.ca/tribute or call 416-603-5300.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 21, 2020