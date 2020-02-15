Home

Jeffrey OLIVER Obituary
Surrounded by Family on February 7, 2020 Jeffrey went to be reunited with his Baby Daughter Shalyn (deceased August 8, 1993). He leaves behind his wife Kerry Oliver (nee McCarthy), children Shannon (Rick), Shawn (Hector), Ben (Dakota) and his fury babies Gizmo, Murphy and Callie. Jeff will be missed by his parents Jim and Marion and brother Terry, brother-in-law to Lynda (Nick), Brenda (Jim), Tom (Audie and Polly (Gabe). Loved Grandpa of Chris (Norma), Scott, Alison (Sandy), Jessica (Curtis), Shelbi (Mike), Beau (Becca), Seth, Alexis, Nesta and Mason and great-grandpa of Dani-lyn, Leighton, Brody, Zoey and Mila. Jeff will be missed by many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, friends and colleagues. The family wishes to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the staff at Emmanuel House for their kind and compassionate care. In Lieu of flowers donations to Emmanuel House in Jeff's name would be appreciated. Please join us for a celebration of life on February 22, 2020 1 p.m. - 4 p.m. at West Plains United Church, 549 Plains Road, Burlington, Ontario.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 15, 2020
