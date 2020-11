Or Copy this URL to Share

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Jeffrey Richard Albert of Sudbury, ON, formerly of Hamilton, ON at the age of 27. Mourning his loss are his mother, Melanie Beach Craig(Paul Craig), his brother Matthew Albert, his Grandmother Jacqueline Beach and his Aunt Dawne Beach. May he rest in peace.



