Suddenly on Sunday, September 13, 2020, while doing something he loved to do, the death occurred at Bloomfield,PE of Jeffrey William Kearnes of Piusville PE, formerly of Hamilton, ON aged 56, beloved husband of Kerry (nee Smith) Kearnes. Jeff was born in Kingston, on October 15,1963, son of the late Loman and Nellie (Cairns) McKenna. Cherished dad to Kyle Kearnes, Hamilton, ON; Jessica MacKenzie, Toronto, ON and Loribeth Kearnes, Hamilton, ON. Loving Papa to Jordan, Dominik, Dante and Niko. Brother to Connie (Wade) MacDonald, Mississauga, ON; Debbie (Leigh) Hardy, Whitby, ON and Corinna Garrah, Kingston, ON. Son in law of James R. Smith, Hamilton, ON; brother in law to Tom (Nancy) Smith, Newmarket, ON and Laura (Danny) Ritchie, Seeley's Bay, ON. Jeff was predeceased by his parents, sister Lori McKenna and mother in law Shirley Smith. Resting at Ferguson Funeral Home and Chapel, O'Leary ,PE. Cremation has taken place. A celebration of live, sharing of memorials will be announced .www.fergusonsfh.com