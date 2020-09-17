1/1
Jeffrey W. Kearnes
1963-10-15 - 2020-09-13
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jeffrey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Suddenly on Sunday, September 13, 2020, while doing something he loved to do, the death occurred at Bloomfield,PE of Jeffrey William Kearnes of Piusville PE, formerly of Hamilton, ON aged 56, beloved husband of Kerry (nee Smith) Kearnes. Jeff was born in Kingston, on October 15,1963, son of the late Loman and Nellie (Cairns) McKenna. Cherished dad to Kyle Kearnes, Hamilton, ON; Jessica MacKenzie, Toronto, ON and Loribeth Kearnes, Hamilton, ON. Loving Papa to Jordan, Dominik, Dante and Niko. Brother to Connie (Wade) MacDonald, Mississauga, ON; Debbie (Leigh) Hardy, Whitby, ON and Corinna Garrah, Kingston, ON. Son in law of James R. Smith, Hamilton, ON; brother in law to Tom (Nancy) Smith, Newmarket, ON and Laura (Danny) Ritchie, Seeley's Bay, ON. Jeff was predeceased by his parents, sister Lori McKenna and mother in law Shirley Smith. Resting at Ferguson Funeral Home and Chapel, O'Leary ,PE. Cremation has taken place. A celebration of live, sharing of memorials will be announced .www.fergusonsfh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Sep. 17, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved