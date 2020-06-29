Jeffrey WOODHAM
1939 - 2020
Jeff was born in Stepney, UK (East London) on August 6, 1939. He immigrated to Canada and resided in Stoney Creek for the last 34 years. Jeff passed away peacefully at Juravinski Hospital in Hamilton on June 26, 2020 in his 81st year. Beloved husband of the late Virginia (2015). He will be missed by John (Nephew), Angie and Nathan (Great Nephew) Whale and Chelsea Panagapko (Great Niece). He will also be missed by long time family friend Dorothy Sherry. Jeff was a long-time employee at Stelco until his retirement in 2001. A very special thank you goes to those at Lakeview Retirement Residence for the past three years. According to Jeff's wishes cremation has taken place. If so desired, donations in Jeff's memory may be made to Diabetes Canada. Arrangements have been entrusted to Donald V. Brown Funeral Home, 905-662-2948. Notes of sympathy and condolence may be made at www.donaldvbrown.ca

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
