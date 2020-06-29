Jeff was born in Stepney, UK (East London) on August 6, 1939. He immigrated to Canada and resided in Stoney Creek for the last 34 years. Jeff passed away peacefully at Juravinski Hospital in Hamilton on June 26, 2020 in his 81st year. Beloved husband of the late Virginia (2015). He will be missed by John (Nephew), Angie and Nathan (Great Nephew) Whale and Chelsea Panagapko (Great Niece). He will also be missed by long time family friend Dorothy Sherry. Jeff was a long-time employee at Stelco until his retirement in 2001. A very special thank you goes to those at Lakeview Retirement Residence for the past three years. According to Jeff's wishes cremation has taken place. If so desired, donations in Jeff's memory may be made to Diabetes Canada. Arrangements have been entrusted to Donald V. Brown Funeral Home, 905-662-2948. Notes of sympathy and condolence may be made at www.donaldvbrown.ca
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 29, 2020.