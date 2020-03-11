|
|
Passed away peacefully, at Hamilton General Hospital, on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at the age of 78. Beloved wife of Nikola for 60 years. Cherished mother of Nada Krone (Dieter), Svetlana Momcilovic and Robert Momcilovic (Sandra). Much loved grandmother of Brittany Krone and Mia Momcilovic. Will be missed by her sister Danica Rakas (Dmitar) and brother Dragan Kovacevic (Nada) in Canada and her brothers Milic Kovacevic (Mira) and Branko Kovacevic (Dara) in Serbia. Also survived by her brother-in-law Mile Momcilovic (Snezana) and sister-in-law Nada Tomas (Pava). She will be deeply missed by her many nieces, nephews and kumovi. Jeka loved to garden and truly cherished the time spent with family and friends. Friends will be received at the DONALD V. BROWN FUNERAL HOME, 36 Lake Avenue Dr., Stoney Creek on Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8pm. Pomen 7:30 p.m. Funeral Service will be held at St. Nicholas Serbian Orthodox Church, 1401 Barton St. E., Hamilton on Friday, March 13, 2020 at 11 a.m. with The Very Reverend Father Vojislav Pavlovic officiating. Interment to follow at Mountview Gardens Cemetery. Notes of sympathy and condolence may be left at www.donaldvbrown.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 11, 2020