|
|
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Jennifer Benson on March 9, 2020 at St. Peter's Hospital in her 61st year. Beloved wife of Ted Chisholm for 41 years. Dear sister of John Benson of Victoria, BC and Wayne Benson of Marathon, Ont. Survived by many nieces and nephews. Special friend to Kim and Donna. Jen will be lovingly remembered for being a strong woman, a hard worker and was a strong union member at Maple Leaf. A special thank you to the staff at St. Peter's Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital for their care and support. Cremation has taken place. A memorial visitation will be held at P.X. DERMODY FUNERAL HOME, 1919 King Street East, on Saturday, March 21st from 11-1 p.m. followed by a Celebration of Life in the funeral home chapel at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to the ALS Society would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences can be made to www.dermodys.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 13, 2020