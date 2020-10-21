SEPTEMBER 19, 1978 - OCTOBER 15, 2020 It is with profound sadness and breaking hearts that we announce the sudden passing of Jennifer, Kristine Braybrook, a result of a pulmonary embolus, on October 15, 2020 at home with her devoted dog Nutter by her side. Jen, aged 42, is now reunited with her parents Robert Braybrook (deceased April 2020) and Patricia Braybrook (nee Farrell) (deceased April 2011) where they are, no doubt, sharing a great deal of laughter. Jen was best friend and sister of Erin Braybrook (Carmelo Alicata) and Robert Braybrook. Much loved daughter of Debby Belding. Jen loved unconditionally. She formed strong relationships with many people and was a fierce and loyal friend who will be missed by all. With a marvelous sense of humour, she brought so much love and joy to those around her. She was vivacious and outgoing and could also be introspective. Her kind and caring attitude was one to be admired. Always there to lend a hand, she would literally give the shirt off her back to anyone in need. Breeder/Owner of Alljuicedupbulldogges Jen's dogs were her pride and joy. She loved playing cards, especially when she beat her dad and siblings. She found peace and serenity when fishing at the family cottage on Lake Mesomikenda and at many other lakes in Ontario. She expressed her creativity through woodworking and photography. Jen's presence in our lives is and will be deeply missed. Cremation has taken place. A private family gravesite service will be held in Coldwater, Ontario. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. To those who wish, memorial donations to the heart and stroke foundation would be appreciated. Online expressions of sympathy may be made through www.canadiancremation.com