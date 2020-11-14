1/1
Jeremy Robert Matthew SHEPPARD
It is with great sadness that we announce his peaceful passing at home, after a brief battle with cancer, on Wednesday November 11, 2020 at the age of 46. Dearest son of Paulette Fairman and the late Robert Sheppard. Cherished friend and stepson of John Fairman. Dear brother of Steven and the late Jayson Sheppard. Jeremy will be missed by many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A private family visitation and Funeral Service will be held at the PATTERSON FUNERAL HOME, 6062 Main St. Niagara Falls. Cremation will follow, with interment to take place at a later date at Fairview Cemetery. Online condolences at pattersonfuneralhome.com May God be with you Jeremy, we love you.


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Nov. 14, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Patterson Funeral Home
6062 Main Street
Niagara Falls, ON L2G 5Z9
(905) 358-3513
November 13, 2020
Such a kind soul...spent many a night talking music with him at The Pourhouse. Godspeed ❤
Zach Lepp
