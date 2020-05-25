In loving memory of Jeremy Bailey (31), he passed away suddenly due to a brief ilness, non - COVID related, May 16, 2020. He was a son, brother, and uncle. You will be dearly missed by your mother (Yvonne), sisters (Cassandra and Ainsley), nephew (Damon), cousins (Joshua, Kara, Adam, Shanna, Dean, Nadine, Mark, Jennie, Brittany, and many more), your uncles (Edward, Robert, and Michael), aunts (Triffie, Monica, Ruth, and Elise), grandpa (Kenneth) and all your friends (Dwayne, Lexi, and many more). We all cared for you and loved you, you will now be joined with everyone else up in heaven! I greatly miss you, your dearest, sister.



