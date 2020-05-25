Jeremy T. Bailey
1989-01-05 - 2020-05-16
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jeremy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
In loving memory of Jeremy Bailey (31), he passed away suddenly due to a brief ilness, non - COVID related, May 16, 2020. He was a son, brother, and uncle. You will be dearly missed by your mother (Yvonne), sisters (Cassandra and Ainsley), nephew (Damon), cousins (Joshua, Kara, Adam, Shanna, Dean, Nadine, Mark, Jennie, Brittany, and many more), your uncles (Edward, Robert, and Michael), aunts (Triffie, Monica, Ruth, and Elise), grandpa (Kenneth) and all your friends (Dwayne, Lexi, and many more). We all cared for you and loved you, you will now be joined with everyone else up in heaven! I greatly miss you, your dearest, sister.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 25, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved