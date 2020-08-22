Jerry Graham

We have a long list of Thank-You's. Jerry was a professional at making his family and friends feel good and share the love. Jerry believed in his Higher Power and we were benefactors of his success. He loved his family and wanted nothing more than to have been a good Life Coach, after 24 years of support from his friends in the program. First of all, thank you God for giving Jerry the strength to close his eyes and go to sleep in your care. Thank you to Garnet and the staff at Kitching, Steepe and Ludwig Funeral Home for your guidance and support. Thank you to Rev. Allan Warren from Appleby United Church, for his friendship and for leading Jerry's service and giving us words of comfort. Thank you to our family who shared their stories and memories with us. Thank you to the doctors, nurses and his team of health care providers over the years, starting with family physician and friend, Dr. Les Solomon and nurse practioner Sean Tigchelaar. Thanks to his doctors at the Juravinski Cancer Centre, Dr.P. Zareba, Dr A.K. Lalani and nurse Diane. Thank you to his homecare team from St. Joseph's, nurses Denise and Maureen. Thank you to our friends at the Spectator, Lynwood, and our neighbors in Waterdown, for all of the support and being with us through the happy times and the tough times. If you said a prayer, sent a card, basket or flowers, called or sent a text message, or simply kept us in your thoughts - we sincerely thank you all. Gail and family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store