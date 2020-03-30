|
With heavy hearts we announce the unexpected passing of Jesse D. Wilson, on Saturday, March 21st, just shy of his 36th birthday. Jesse's physical presence was almost as big as his personality. He was full of life, love and laughs, with an amazing sense of humour and talents beyond belief. In his younger years, Jesse's happiest days were spent on the gridiron; in his later years, his sons brought him the greatest joy. Loving father to Darien and Dayton, partner to Leigh, son to Susanna and Russell, brother to Sasha, Sarah and Tori, and stepson to Pam and to John. Loved and mourned by many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and countless friends. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. To D&D, know that your Daddy has always loved you immensely, and he always will. We all love you, Jesse. Forever.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 30, 2020