It is with great sadness that we announce her passing, in her 80th year. Born in Bayfield, PEI to John and Josephine Miller. Beloved sister to Jackie, Francis, George and Elaine. Survived by her brother Leo. Predeceased by her husband Harvey and granddaughter Shailyn. Children, Glenda (Dennis), Jim (Trish), LeeAnne and Tim. Nan to Kelly (Jon), Kyla (Brady), Matthew (Rebecca), Amber, Tyler, Jayme, Samantha (Aaron) and Brianne. Great-nan to Nathan and Karissa. Jessie will be dearly missed by extended family and friends. Heartfelt thanks to the Arbor Creek LTC for their years of compassion. As per Jessie's last wishes, cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Alzheimers Research Foundation "Go rest high, on that mountain"



