On Saturday, May 30, 2002 in her 98th year, Jessie passed away at St. Joseph's Villa in Dundas. She was predeceased by her beloved husband Bill Macnab (1991), and her devoted son Gordon Macnab (2019). Left to mourn her are her daughter Margaret Bardoel (Joe), her daughter-in-law Peggy Macnab, and her sister Mary Hannah. Jessie will be sadly missed by her grandchildren Dan Macnab (Lori), Drew Macnab (Michelle), and Melanie Zister (Steve). Jessie was the proud great-granny to Riley and Sadie Macnab, and Annie and Sam Zister. Jessie worked as a nurse in Scotland during World War 2, and she continued her nursing career when she came to Canada. Her love of humanity and her kind heart led her into a life long service to her community, especially at McMaster Hospital and the Canadian Red Cross. She received many awards for volunteering, but she would think it unseemly if we listed them. She was also an active member of St. John's Presbyterian Church, and a member of the Order of Eastern Star, Westminster Chapter. At this time, the family would like to thank Dr. Golda for his many years of care and the staff at St. Joseph's Villa for their incredible kindness and care. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of Jessie's remarkable life will be held at a later date. This marks the passing of a truly great lady. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Canadian Red Cross. Condolences, memories and photos may be left at www.circleoflifecbc.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 3, 2020.