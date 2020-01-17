|
|
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our mother, Jessie Quinn, on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at St. Mary's Hospital in her 95th year. Survived by her children Pat Icton (Bill), Mike Quinn, Mary Wagenknecht (Roy), Bev Quinn (Rick), Jim Quinn (Linda), Jack Quinn and Barbara Quinn (Florian). Also survived by 12 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren and her furry friend Charlie. Predeceased by her son Daniel Quinn (1976) and granddaughter Jill Icton (1978). Jessie was born at the family home in West Flamboro, Ontario one of 10 children to Jack and Gertrude Beeching. She attended high school in Dundas and she reminded us many times of the long walk she and her siblings had to endure to and from school each day down the Dundas Mountain and back up at the end of the day. It was recently verified that this was in fact a 4 km walk each way. Mom lived through the depression and quickly learned how to stretch a dollar. No matter how tight the budget was, when we were growing up, mom always included dessert for dinner and on special occasions, we enjoyed her famous lemon meringue pie. Mom was a Toronto Blue Jays fan, especially during playoff season. She raised her children, by example, to be hard workers and earn your way. In her own silent way, she allowed her children to make their own path in life even if she did not always approve. Mom, we will miss you dearly and you can now rest knowing that we have located your famous "melting moment cookie" recipe which will be baked each Christmas in honour of you. You have earned your rest after all these years of being our mom! A special thank you to Dr. Campbell and the 4th and 7th floor nursing staff at St. Mary's Hospital for your compassionate care of our mom during her final days. Thanks also for accommodating our large family 24/7 to allow us to be at our mother's bedside. A special thank-you to nurse Ana for being our Angel. A graveside service will be held at Mount Zion Cemetery, 244 Copetown Rd., Flamboro, Ontario on Monday, January 20, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. followed by a reception in the church hall at West Flamboro Presbyterian Church, 262 Middleton Rd., West Flamboro, Ontario. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Alzheimer's Society of Waterloo Wellington would be greatly appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Jessie's memorial.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 17, 2020