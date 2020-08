On Wednesday August 19th Jessie Windsor, grandmother, mother, wife and friend to many passed away at Joseph Brant Hospital following a brief Illness at the age of 90. Jessie was predeceased by her late husband Bud ( Alfred). Jessie will be fondly remembered by children Karen (John), Doug and her grandchildren Jacob and Melissa. A family funeral service will take place on Tuesday, August 25th. Memorial donations may be made to the Carpenter Hospice or a charity of choice