1942-2020 Jill has left Dundas for the last time on May 21st. The family would like to commemorate this in today's style: PHONE A FRIEND! If you knew Jill, then call a friend and pass on a happy story about her - be it about teaching, travel, Woman to Woman, Body and Soul, St. Paul's United Church, Dundas Lawn Bowling, Dancing, Book Clubs, Project Guatemala, Dundas Girls' Soccer, gardening, growing up in Dundas or what have you! Tell your story about a beautiful wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, sister, neighbour, friend and citizen of Dundas. If you didn't know Jill, then her friends would tell you that she would be very pleased if reading this notice of her passing motivated you to reach out to a loved one today (in an appropriately socially distanced way) and let that person know how important they are in your life. The family would like to acknowledge the outstanding support of the community, especially the Victorian Order of Nurses, through this time. Contributions to the VON or World Vision appreciated in lieu of flowers. Condolences, memories and photos may be left at www.circleoflifecbc.com


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 23, 2020.
