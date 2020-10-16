1/4
Jill Gilberte Lanois
1930-02-28 - 2020-10-07
Our cherished Jill passed away at the age of 90 after a lengthy battle with dementia. She inspired many with her genuine, nurturing warmth, her laughter, her joie de vivre and her extraordinary strength and wisdom. Jill leaves her children Robert (Margot), Daniel, Ronald (deceased in 2003) and Jocelyne. Also, grandson Simon, sisters, brothers, nieces and nephews, and her life companion Nick (deceased 2012).  A heartfelt thank you to the wonderful friends who lovingly cared for Jill in her final years and to the staff at Wentworth Lodge in Dundas, whose patience and compassion were exceptional during these difficult times. Cremation has taken place and the family plans a memorial gathering at a future date. No flowers or cards please. If you wish to do so, a donation in Jill's name to a charity of your choice is something she would have appreciated. Please view the extended obituary and share your memories and photos of Jill at link below.

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Oct. 16, 2020.
