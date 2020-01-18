|
Jill passed peacefully at Arbour Creek Care Centre, Hamilton on Monday, January 13, 2020 in her 86th year. She enjoyed life and experienced it to the fullest right up to the end. Spending quality time with her family brought her fulfilment and joy. Loving mother of Leslie Pittman (Allan) of Hamilton, Ont. and Todd Martin (Kim) of Abbotsford, BC. Proud Nana to Ed and Trevor (Alisha) of Hamilton and Geoffrey (Rikki), Johnathan (Destinee), Nathan and Hannah (Nico) of Abbotsford. Jill spent many years in Windsor, Ontario before making her way to Hamilton in the mid 90's. Jill loved to be in the company of her family and friends. She never met a stranger and made those around her feel valued and cared for. Loving the outdoors, she enjoyed spending time at her trailer, sitting on a beach or just enjoying the backyard. Jill will be remembered for her stimulating conversations and opinions while possessing a unique and inspiring way of relating to all those who knew her. Her faith carried her through all of life's challenges. In keeping with Jill's wishes, there will be no visitation or funeral, a private family gathering will take place. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Lung Association www.lung.ca or the . The family would like to express their sincere appreciation for the care and support provided by the staff at Arbour Creek Care Centre. Mark 9:23 - "All things are possible to those who believe" John 8:32 - "you will know the truth, and the truth will make you free"
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 18, 2020