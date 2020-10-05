1/1
Jillard Cheryl Biebuyck
1965-11-04 - 2020-10-01
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jillard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
With heavy hearts, the family announces the passing of Cheryl on Thursday, October 1st 2020 in her 55th year peacefully in her sleep. Beloved wife of Charles Biebuyck. Loving mother of Michael Varsas (Rebecca) and Melanie Flaherty (Jeff). Sadly missed by brother Mike Jillard (Trish), predeceased by sister Cathy Jackson and all her cherished nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Dear grandmother of Junior, Jackson and Ella. Predeceased by her parents Ken and Barb Jillard. Cheryl enjoyed spending time with her family and doting on her grandchildren. Cremation will take place with no visitation or funeral service.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Oct. 5, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved