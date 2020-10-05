With heavy hearts, the family announces the passing of Cheryl on Thursday, October 1st 2020 in her 55th year peacefully in her sleep. Beloved wife of Charles Biebuyck. Loving mother of Michael Varsas (Rebecca) and Melanie Flaherty (Jeff). Sadly missed by brother Mike Jillard (Trish), predeceased by sister Cathy Jackson and all her cherished nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Dear grandmother of Junior, Jackson and Ella. Predeceased by her parents Ken and Barb Jillard. Cheryl enjoyed spending time with her family and doting on her grandchildren. Cremation will take place with no visitation or funeral service.



