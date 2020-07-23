It is with great sadness that the family of Jim Demetrios Athanasiou announce his sudden passing on July 21st, 2020 at the age of 45. Jim will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Richelle and dearly missed by his children, Tyler and Zoe; his parents, Chris and Helen Athanasiou; and sister, Jessica (John) and his beloved nephew, Pano. He will also be dearly missed by aunts, uncles, many cousins and friends. Jim was a wonderful, loving father to his cherished children, Tyler and Zoe. He was a man who believed in hard work and loved family life. Jim was a man of many passions, including travel, fitness, and doing anything for his children. He was a cooking show fanatic and a foodie. A Private Visitation and Funeral Service will be held at the family's request. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Jim Athanasiou's name to Distress Centres of Greater Toronto at www.dcogt.com