1/2
Jim Demetrios Athanasiou
1975 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jim's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with great sadness that the family of Jim Demetrios Athanasiou announce his sudden passing on July 21st, 2020 at the age of 45. Jim will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Richelle and dearly missed by his children, Tyler and Zoe; his parents, Chris and Helen Athanasiou; and sister, Jessica (John) and his beloved nephew, Pano. He will also be dearly missed by aunts, uncles, many cousins and friends. Jim was a wonderful, loving father to his cherished children, Tyler and Zoe. He was a man who believed in hard work and loved family life. Jim was a man of many passions, including travel, fitness, and doing anything for his children. He was a cooking show fanatic and a foodie. A Private Visitation and Funeral Service will be held at the family's request. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Jim Athanasiou's name to Distress Centres of Greater Toronto at www.dcogt.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cresmount Funeral Home - Fennell Chapel
322 Fennell Ave East
Hamilton, ON L9A1T2
9053872111
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cresmount Funeral Home - Fennell Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

9 entries
July 23, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Allyssia Atkinson
Acquaintance
July 23, 2020
ur sincere and deep sympathies for the passing of your beloved Jim.
May God rest his soul and grant you all strength, peace and courage during this most difficult time.
May his memory always be eternal ✝
Peter and AngelaMouriopoulos
Friend
July 23, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Calvin Canlas
July 23, 2020
Jim was a great person to work with that you could always depend on, and he was always in good spirits. He will be very much missed and remembered by everyone at New Horizons. My deepest sympathies to his family, friends and colleagues. Rest easy, Jim...
Todd Young
Coworker
July 23, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Cathie Goslar
July 23, 2020
Jim was a loving father and a caring person. His kids were his heart and soul. He will be missed.
Maritriny
Friend
July 23, 2020
My sincere condolences, may Jim rest in peace and God give his family the strength to carry on
Lorraine Papalazarou
Acquaintance
July 23, 2020
He was a very funny and caring guy who had a big heart. He loved his family very much and he will be greatly missed. Rest in peace my friend
Satjit
Friend
July 23, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Jelena, Gary and Kevin !
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved