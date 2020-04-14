Home

Cresmount Funeral Home - Fennell Chapel
322 Fennell Ave East
Hamilton, ON L9A1T2
(905) 387-2111
After a full and wonderful life, Jim peacefully passed away on April 10, 2020, at the age of 92. Reunited with his beloved Mary who predeceased him in 2013. Cherished and deeply missed by his children Ian, Ross (Derek), Marney (David), as well as his grandchildren Katie, William, Elizabeth and Allyson. Jim was much loved and will be remembered by his family and friends in Canada, USA, United Kingdom and those of the Hamilton Basketball Referees Association (Executive Emeritus) as well as his church community. Our family wishes to express gratitude and appreciation to the staff at Wentworth Heights Residence (Egerton Community), Personal Support Worker Kathy Laffani, along with the staff at Juravinski, for their care and compassion. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Bob Kemp Hospice would be appreciated. A celebration of Jim's life will be held in the near future, when this current period of uncertainty has passed.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 14, 2020
