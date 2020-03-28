|
|
Jim Balcome, (Jimmy to many), passed away on Monday, March 23 at the age of 49, after a difficult battle with cancer and chronic pain. He had a presence. He was really funny, loud and yet quiet, told great stories, loved the outdoors, and had something about him that made him impossible to forget. He fiercely loved his family, friends and all the pets in his life. He is at peace, finally. He was very loved and has left a gaping hole in our family and hearts that can never be filled. He will be missed always and never forgotten by parents, Jim and Gail Balcome, sisters, Veronica Meuris (Marc Meuris) and Vanessa McKay (Jim McKay), long-time partner Samantha Heatherington, and his nieces, nephews, Aunts, Uncles, and cousins. Cremation has already taken place. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Juravinski Hospital and Cancer Centre Foundation.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 28, 2020